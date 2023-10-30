Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Another 109 Meters On Illegal Gas Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects another 109 meters on illegal gas use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, cut off another 109 connections, besides imposing a fine of Rs. 1.7 million in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

According to a spokesman for the company, the Lahore regional team severed 13 connections on illegal use of gas while three were cut off in Bahawalpur.

Four connections were disconnected in Multan, 14 in Sheikhupura, 60 in Peshawar, and two in Rawalpindi.

The regional team in Gujranwala disabled one connection, 9 in Sahiwal and two in Faisalabad on illegal gas usage.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Gas Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

51 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

19 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

19 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

19 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

19 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan