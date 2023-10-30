SNGPL disconnects another 109 meters on illegal gas use

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, cut off another 109 connections, besides imposing a fine of Rs. 1.7 million in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

According to a spokesman for the company, the Lahore regional team severed 13 connections on illegal use of gas while three were cut off in Bahawalpur.

Four connections were disconnected in Multan, 14 in Sheikhupura, 60 in Peshawar, and two in Rawalpindi.

The regional team in Gujranwala disabled one connection, 9 in Sahiwal and two in Faisalabad on illegal gas usage.