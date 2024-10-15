SNGPL disconnects another 121 illegal connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In a significant enforcement operation, Sui Norther Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 121 illegal gas connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, imposing fines totaling over 3.5 million PKR.

According to a spokesman for the department, in Multan and Sahiwal, 26 connections were severed for illegal gas usage, while Lahore and Faisalabad saw 19 more connections cut, resulting in fines exceeding 600,000 PKR.

Additionally, in Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Sargodha, eight illegal connections were removed, incurring fines of 1.

1 million PKR. Bahawalpur and Gujrat faced the disconnection of 13 connections, with penalties amounting to 20,000 PKR.

The operation also targeted areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 52 illegal connections were disconnected in Karak, Peshawar, and Mardan, with fines totaling 1.85 million PKR and 40 FIRs registered against offenders.

Authorities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad disconnected three more illegal connections as part of the ongoing crackdown, aiming to ensure compliance with gas regulations and curb illegal usage.