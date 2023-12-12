SNGPL disconnects another 124 meters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted extensive raids across

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection

of 124 connections.

Additionally, 349 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, with a cumulative

fine of Rs 7.4 million imposed.

According to a spokesperson for the company, regional team in Lahore disconnected 17 connections,

15 for compressor use besides imposing Rs 0.56 million while in Rawalpindi two connections were

disconnected.

In the Federal capital, the teams disconnected three meters while Multan teams disconnected five

connections.

Similarly, 37 connections were disabled in Sheikhupura, three in Sargodha , 36 in Peshawar

and Karak while Bahawalpur team disconnected one connection.