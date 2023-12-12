SNGPL Disconnects Another 124 Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted extensive raids across
Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection
of 124 connections.
Additionally, 349 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, with a cumulative
fine of Rs 7.4 million imposed.
According to a spokesperson for the company, regional team in Lahore disconnected 17 connections,
15 for compressor use besides imposing Rs 0.56 million while in Rawalpindi two connections were
disconnected.
In the Federal capital, the teams disconnected three meters while Multan teams disconnected five
connections.
Similarly, 37 connections were disabled in Sheikhupura, three in Sargodha , 36 in Peshawar
and Karak while Bahawalpur team disconnected one connection.