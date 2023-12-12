Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Another 124 Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SNGPL disconnects another 124 meters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted extensive raids across

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection

of 124 connections.

Additionally, 349 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, with a cumulative

fine of Rs 7.4 million imposed.

According to a spokesperson for the company, regional team in Lahore disconnected 17 connections,

15 for compressor use besides imposing Rs 0.56 million while in Rawalpindi two connections were

disconnected.

In the Federal capital, the teams disconnected three meters while Multan teams disconnected five

connections.

Similarly, 37 connections were disabled in Sheikhupura, three in Sargodha , 36 in Peshawar

and Karak while Bahawalpur team disconnected one connection.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Karak Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

10 seconds ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

54 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

2 hours ago
SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

15 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

15 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan