SNGPL Disconnects Another 145 Connections Over Gas Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Friday disconnected another 145 connections during its ongoing crackdown over gas theft, while Rs 4.9 million fine was imposed collectively.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected eight connections over illegal use of gas. The team imposed Rs 0.14 million fine on gas pilferers.
In Multan, 11 connections were disconnected over illegal use while another one was disconnected over the use of compressor.
In Peshawar, the company disconnected 95 connections on account of direct use of gas and Rs 3.32 million fine was imposed on gas thieves.
The regional team of Karak disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas and also imposed Rs 0.60 million over gas theft. The team also lodged three FIRs against gas pilferers.
In Bahawalpur, a team disconnected five connections over illegal use of gas while another 12 over use of compressor. The team also imposed Rs 0.22 million fine over gas theft. The regional team of Gujranwala disconnected three connections over illegal use of gas while another one over use of compressor and also imposed Rs 0.60 million fine over gas theft. In Mardan, a team disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas and also imposed Rs 0.06 million fine over gas theft.
Recent Stories
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor to CM on Social Welfare briefed about problems of vulnerable segments1 minute ago
-
Four booked over water theft1 minute ago
-
Six profiteers booked1 minute ago
-
Journalist among three died, eight injured in Khuzdar blast1 minute ago
-
1,928 medicolegal certificates issued in April1 minute ago
-
PHP checked 1.8mln commuters on highways through App last month1 minute ago
-
PHDEC to host pre-season seminar and mango bagging launching ceremony on May 511 minutes ago
-
CM orders to ensure sale of 100gm Roti at Rs 1511 minutes ago
-
Seminar, walk on World Press Freedom Day11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power shutdown11 minutes ago
-
Modern research centers being established at cost of Rs1.5b to improve cotton, wheat, rice quality: ..11 minutes ago
-
Tarar expresses grief over demise of Khuzdar Press Club President in blast21 minutes ago