SNGPL Disconnects Another 145 Connections Over Gas Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SNGPL disconnects another 145 connections over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Friday disconnected another 145 connections during its ongoing crackdown over gas theft, while Rs 4.9 million fine was imposed collectively.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected eight connections over illegal use of gas. The team imposed Rs 0.14 million fine on gas pilferers.

In Multan, 11 connections were disconnected over illegal use while another one was disconnected over the use of compressor.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 95 connections on account of direct use of gas and Rs 3.32 million fine was imposed on gas thieves.

The regional team of Karak disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas and also imposed Rs 0.60 million over gas theft. The team also lodged three FIRs against gas pilferers.

In Bahawalpur, a team disconnected five connections over illegal use of gas while another 12 over use of compressor. The team also imposed Rs 0.22 million fine over gas theft. The regional team of Gujranwala disconnected three connections over illegal use of gas while another one over use of compressor and also imposed Rs 0.60 million fine over gas theft. In Mardan, a team disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas and also imposed Rs 0.06 million fine over gas theft.

