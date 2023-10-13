SNGPL disconnects another 208 meters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown on gas theft, disconnected another 208 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs. 21.6 million fine and processing 1,586 under-billing cases.

According to a spokesman, the SNGPL teams continued raids in Lahore, and disconnected 21 connections on illegal use of gas and processed 1,156 under-billing cases.

In Bahawalpur, 32 meters were disconnected, in Islamabad 15, Multan 14, Sheikhupura 17 connection were disconnected.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 66 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and also launched 2FIRs against gas thieves.

In Sialkot, 06 connections were disconnected, on direct and illegal use of gas. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 11 connections.