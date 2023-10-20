Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Another 223 Meters, Imposes Rs. 11.78 Mln Fine

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 11:20 AM

SNGPL disconnects another 223 meters, imposes Rs. 11.78 mln fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In an unrelenting effort to combat gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted a series of raids across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection of 223 connections and fines totaling Rs. 11.78 million, here on Friday.

According to a spokesman of SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team took swift action, disconnecting 20 connections due to illegal gas use, six connections related to compressor usage, and processing 12 under billing cases. The team also levied fines amounting to Rs. 4.

28 million.Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur, 22 connections were disconnected for illegal gas usage, along with five connections involving compressor usage and in Multan, seven connections were disconnected.Sheikhupura saw the regional team disconnecting 13 connections while in Mardan, SNGPL’s team disconnected five connections and 46 in Peshawar. Sargodha witnessed the regional team disconnecting two meters, seven in Gujranwala and in Islamabad, the company disconnected 25 connections.

SNGPL took action against three consumers in Sahiwal, four in Faisalabad and six in Sialkot over illegal use.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Sahiwal Mardan Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts t ..

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts to promote peace, tolerance wor ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

9 hours ago
 GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-govern ..

GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-government, smart homes, future of c ..

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on wome ..

Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on women&#039;s empowerment: Minister

11 hours ago
78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Arme ..

78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

12 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to accelerate investment in high ..

12 hours ago
 UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and re ..

UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfini ..

12 hours ago
 Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructio ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

12 hours ago
 Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case ..

Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case pleads guilty

12 hours ago
 Students deprived of higher education due to lack ..

Students deprived of higher education due to lack of financial resources

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan