SNGPL disconnects another 223 meters, imposes Rs. 11.78 mln fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In an unrelenting effort to combat gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted a series of raids across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection of 223 connections and fines totaling Rs. 11.78 million, here on Friday.

According to a spokesman of SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team took swift action, disconnecting 20 connections due to illegal gas use, six connections related to compressor usage, and processing 12 under billing cases. The team also levied fines amounting to Rs. 4.

28 million.Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur, 22 connections were disconnected for illegal gas usage, along with five connections involving compressor usage and in Multan, seven connections were disconnected.Sheikhupura saw the regional team disconnecting 13 connections while in Mardan, SNGPL’s team disconnected five connections and 46 in Peshawar. Sargodha witnessed the regional team disconnecting two meters, seven in Gujranwala and in Islamabad, the company disconnected 25 connections.

SNGPL took action against three consumers in Sahiwal, four in Faisalabad and six in Sialkot over illegal use.