SNGPL disconnects another 409 meters over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, disconnected another 409 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, and imposed Rs 10.7 million fine.

According to a spokesman for the department, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 68 connections for illegal use of gas, while another 15 for use of compressor and one FIR was lodged against a gas thief. The team also imposed Rs 70,000 fine on gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the team disconnected 137 connections over illegal use of gas while one was disconnected over use of compressor and one FIR was lodged against a gas thief.

In Multan, two connections were disconnected.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 70 connections on account of direct use of gas while two FIRs were lodged against gas thieves. The company also imposed Rs 2.1 million fine on gas thieves.

In Bahawalpur, the team disconnected three connections over use of compressors. In Sahiwal, two connections were disconnected for compressor use, in Faisalabad nine and in Sheikhupura 20 connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas and Rs 20,000 fine was imposed.