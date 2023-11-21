SNGPL disconnects another 54 meters on illegal gas use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) intensified its efforts to combat gas theft with a recent crackdown, and disconnected another 54 illegal connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

During the operation, fines totaling Rs 2.2 million were imposed, and 217 cases of under-billing were addressed. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore the regional team took swift action by disconnecting 8 connections involved in illegal gas usage and an additional 10 for the use of compressors. A fine of Rs 0.67 million was imposed against gas theft cases. Bahawalpur saw one disconnection due to compressor usage, while in Multan, 1 connection was severed for illegal gas use, and 11 under billing cases were processed, leading to the filing of an FIR against gas pilferers.

Moving to Peshawar and Karak, SNGPL disconnected 21 connections for direct and illegal gas use, imposing fines totaling Rs 0.

50 million and filing an FIR against a gas thief. Rawalpindi's team disconnected 2 connections for illegal gas use, resulting in a fine of Rs 0.35 million. In Mardan, 30 under billing cases were processed, and fines of Rs 0.05 million were imposed against under billing cases.

Sahiwal experienced 1 disconnection due to illegal gas use, with a fine of Rs 0.01 million. Faisalabad faced action with 3 connections disconnected for illegal gas use, 1 for compressor use, and 20 under billing cases processed, accompanied by a fine of Rs 0.1 million against gas pilferers.

In Gujranwala, one connection was cut off for illegal gas use, with a fine of Rs 0.18 million. Gujarat witnessed 5 connections cut off for illegal gas use, and 156 under billing cases were processed, resulting in fines totaling Rs 0.42 million against gas theft and under billing cases.