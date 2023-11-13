Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Another 87 Connection

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SNGPL disconnects another 87 connection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in its ongoing crackdown against

gas pilferers, disconnected another 87 connections besides imposing a fine of Rs 4.9 million

in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

According to a spokesman for the company, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 18 connections

on illegal use of gas while two in Bahawalpur. Five connections were disconnected in

Multan and16 in Sheikhupura imposing 2.9 million rupees.

The SNGPL team also disconnected another 26 meters in Peshawar and Karak, and also

lodged an FIR on illegal use of gas.

In Mardan, the team disconnected 15 connections while in Islamabad four connections

were also disconnected.

