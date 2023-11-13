SNGPL Disconnects Another 87 Connection
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in its ongoing crackdown against
gas pilferers, disconnected another 87 connections besides imposing a fine of Rs 4.9 million
in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.
According to a spokesman for the company, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 18 connections
on illegal use of gas while two in Bahawalpur. Five connections were disconnected in
Multan and16 in Sheikhupura imposing 2.9 million rupees.
The SNGPL team also disconnected another 26 meters in Peshawar and Karak, and also
lodged an FIR on illegal use of gas.
In Mardan, the team disconnected 15 connections while in Islamabad four connections
were also disconnected.