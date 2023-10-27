SNGPL disconnects eight gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected eight Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed seven connections in Multan City and one in Shujabad. Rashid Ishaq said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.

APP/sak