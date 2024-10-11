SNGPL Disconnects Eight Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control task force has disconnected eight gas meters and removed five unauthorised gas extensions.
During the operation, the task force discovered a residential user utilizing a domestic gas meter for commercial purposes. The meter was promptly disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended.
Another user was found to have illegally transferred his meter from one residence to another. This meter, too, was disconnected, and the case has been referred for departmental review.
Additionally, three users who were identified as non-billing consumers had unlawfully disconnected their meters and stored them at their homes. These meters have been retrieved to prevent any potential misuse.
Moreover, three users had meters installed at unsafe locations, which posed a gas leakage risk, resulting in financial losses to the utility. The task force removed these meters and recommended further actions against these users.
In line with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) policy, five users found violating regulations by supplying gas to multiple households from a single connection had their extensions removed.The CS In-Charge also emphasized the importance of using certified Sui Gas cylinders.
He explained that the utility’s cylinders undergo double-checking for safety, and are installed by trained technicians who ensure that leakages are inspected and secured according to safety standards, reducing the likelihood of untoward incidents.
