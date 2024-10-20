Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Eight Meters, Removes Two Extensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation under the directions of the General Manager.

The task force disconnected eight gas meters and removed two illegal gas extensions in various areas of the city.

According to details,six domestic consumers had their meters disconnected for using gas compressors illegally. In one case, a domestic consumer’s meter was found installed away from the main service line, which was immediately removed.

Another consumer’s meter was missing from its designated location, posing a risk of gas leakage; on which his meter was also disconnected.

Additionally, two illegal extensions were dismantled, through which gas was being supplied to multiple homes in violation of OGRA regulations.

These actions were aimed at preventing gas theft and improving gas supply across the region, with the goal of reducing pressure-related complaints.

