SNGPL Disconnects Eight Meters, Removes Two Extensions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation under the directions of the General Manager.
The task force disconnected eight gas meters and removed two illegal gas extensions in various areas of the city.
According to details,six domestic consumers had their meters disconnected for using gas compressors illegally. In one case, a domestic consumer’s meter was found installed away from the main service line, which was immediately removed.
Another consumer’s meter was missing from its designated location, posing a risk of gas leakage; on which his meter was also disconnected.
Additionally, two illegal extensions were dismantled, through which gas was being supplied to multiple homes in violation of OGRA regulations.
These actions were aimed at preventing gas theft and improving gas supply across the region, with the goal of reducing pressure-related complaints.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoits loot house in Ghazi41 seconds ago
-
245 acres state land identified for BZU Sub campus Lodhran, says Director11 minutes ago
-
Oman shows strong interest in Pakistani hand-engraved furniture: PFC CEO11 minutes ago
-
Revival of diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan could foster regional peace: Iftikhar Al ..21 minutes ago
-
Six killed, nine in critical condition after drinking poisonous liquor in Nowshera30 minutes ago
-
Online registration begins under 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows project'31 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran calls for viable policies to address food insecurity31 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister over property dispute31 minutes ago
-
PPP's leader anticipates a constitutional amendment approval soon51 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina Zehri, PM's aide Romina Khurshid agree to promote climate justice agenda1 hour ago
-
Dengue cases surge with 97 new infections reported1 hour ago
-
Amendment bill to be approved by cabinet today: Law Minister4 hours ago