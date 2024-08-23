SNGPL Disconnects Eight More Connections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force cut off
eight more connections including one commercial besides removing six extensions.
Giving details, SNGPL sources said a consumer was found using a compressor
to suck gas, and his connection was severed.
In Gaggu Mandi, a consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial
purposes, and his meter was also removed.
In Multan, the task force also cut off a gas connection of a defaulter.
The task force disconnected meters of two more consumers due to non-payment
of dues, while three customers in Shujabad had their meters disconnected due to
tampering.
All disconnected meters have been sent to the laboratory for further departmental action.
A special recovery team of the Task Force recovered Rs 132,000 from defaulters.
Furthermore, six consumers had their extensions removed for supplying gas to
multiple homes.
