SNGPL disconnects eight more connections

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force cut off

eight more connections including one commercial besides removing six extensions.

Giving details, SNGPL sources said a consumer was found using a compressor

to suck gas, and his connection was severed.

In Gaggu Mandi, a consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial

purposes, and his meter was also removed.

In Multan, the task force also cut off a gas connection of a defaulter.

The task force disconnected meters of two more consumers due to non-payment

of dues, while three customers in Shujabad had their meters disconnected due to

tampering.

All disconnected meters have been sent to the laboratory for further departmental action.

A special recovery team of the Task Force recovered Rs 132,000 from defaulters.

Furthermore, six consumers had their extensions removed for supplying gas to

multiple homes.