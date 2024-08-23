Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Eight More Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects eight more connections

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force cut off

eight more connections including one commercial besides removing six extensions.

Giving details, SNGPL sources said a consumer was found using a compressor

to suck gas, and his connection was severed.

In Gaggu Mandi, a consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial

purposes, and his meter was also removed.

In Multan, the task force also cut off a gas connection of a defaulter.

The task force disconnected meters of two more consumers due to non-payment

of dues, while three customers in Shujabad had their meters disconnected due to

tampering.

All disconnected meters have been sent to the laboratory for further departmental action.

A special recovery team of the Task Force recovered Rs 132,000 from defaulters.

Furthermore, six consumers had their extensions removed for supplying gas to

multiple homes.

Related Topics

Multan Shujabad Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

5 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

4 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

5 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

4 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

4 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

4 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

4 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

4 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan