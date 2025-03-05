Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Eight More Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected eight more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, one meter was disconnected for its use for commercial purposes.

Four meters were disconnected for using compressors for getting gas illegally. Two meters were seized over installing upside down. Likewise , another meter was disconnected over hole in meter counter.

The door-to-door checking of 80 consumers was carried out.

