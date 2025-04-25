SNGPL Disconnects Eight More Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected eight more meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, five meters were disconnected over use of compressor illegally.
Two meters were disconnected for reversing reading, one meter was removed over hole in counter and one was seized over its shifting to new premises.
Door-to-door checking of 70 connections was also carried out.
