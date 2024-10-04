SNGPL Disconnects Five Meters, Removes Six Extensions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In the light of instructions of General Manager Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, five meters were disconnected and the extensions of six customers were removed during the ongoing operation.
According to details, one consumer had reversed his meter. The meter was suspected to be a tamper, so his meter was disconnected, a consumer had shifted his meter away from the service due to which the department was suffering losses due to gas leakage, so his meter was also disconnected.
The metres were recovered from tree consumers who removed their metres and kept into their houses to prevent illegal use.
Besides this, six consumers had supplied gas to more than one house in violation of OGRA policy. Their extensions were removed.
Out of these, three extensions were removed from Multan and three extensions were removed by officers Task Force during Kabirwala checking. The officer task force also checked a hospital in Kabirwala which had a gas meter installed but the use was for a family on the upper floor and the meter was not disconnected as nothing illegal was found.
