Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Five Meters, Removes Six Extensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects five meters, removes six extensions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In the light of instructions of General Manager Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, five meters were disconnected and the extensions of six customers were removed during the ongoing operation.

According to details, one consumer had reversed his meter. The meter was suspected to be a tamper, so his meter was disconnected, a consumer had shifted his meter away from the service due to which the department was suffering losses due to gas leakage, so his meter was also disconnected.

The metres were recovered from tree consumers who removed their metres and kept into their houses to prevent illegal use.

Besides this, six consumers had supplied gas to more than one house in violation of OGRA policy. Their extensions were removed.

Out of these, three extensions were removed from Multan and three extensions were removed by officers Task Force during Kabirwala checking. The officer task force also checked a hospital in Kabirwala which had a gas meter installed but the use was for a family on the upper floor and the meter was not disconnected as nothing illegal was found.

Related Topics

Multan Kabirwala Gas Family From

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

31 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

36 minutes ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

1 hour ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

1 hour ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

3 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

16 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

16 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

16 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan