SNGPL Disconnects Five More Meters
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected five more gas meters in various areas of the city on Wednesday.
According to details, one meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes, the second one was removed for being installed upside down, the third one was recovered from the consumer which had been taken off by him illegally.
Two meters were disconnected for using compressor.
During door-to-door inspection, 60 meters were checked.
