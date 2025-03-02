SNGPL disconnects five more meters, checks 43 meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force

intensified its operation to check the pilferage of gas in the division.

The task force disconnected five more gas meters in various areas

of the city.

Three meters were also disconnected for using commercial purposes.

Two meters were disconnected over using compressors for getting

gas illegally.

The door-to-door checking of 43 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating

gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.