SNGPL Disconnects Five More Meters Over Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation.
The task force disconnected five more gas meters in various areas of the city.
Four domestic meters were cut off for not being installed at sites. A domestic meter was disconnected for commercial use. Likewise, door to door checking of 35 meters was completed. The actions were part of the company's commitment to continue strict measures against gas theft and illegal activities to provide uninterrupted and quality services to consumers.
Recent Stories
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB hosts seminar on uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity2 minutes ago
-
Dasu Dam affectees stage protest in Abbottabad, demand enforcement of 2013 agreement2 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur reviews crime situation off Sukkur division2 minutes ago
-
CEO WSSC-DIKhan inspect company’s machinery2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. to spend Rs130 billion on child education: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
8 college directors appointed12 minutes ago
-
Webinar on Kashmir urges International community not to ignore rights of Kashmiris22 minutes ago
-
Rescue station inaugurated at Lal Suhanra22 minutes ago
-
Quality education essential for sustainable economic growth: Muqam22 minutes ago
-
Robber gang smashed22 minutes ago
-
SCCI president visits Chinese embassy22 minutes ago