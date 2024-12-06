SNGPL disconnects five more meters over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation.

The task force disconnected five more gas meters in various areas of the city.

Four domestic meters were cut off for not being installed at sites. A domestic meter was disconnected for commercial use. Likewise, door to door checking of 35 meters was completed. The actions were part of the company's commitment to continue strict measures against gas theft and illegal activities to provide uninterrupted and quality services to consumers.