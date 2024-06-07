SNGPL disconnects five more metres over violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued checking domestic as well as commercial consumers and disconnected five more meters over violation.

Two consumers were found using domestic meters for commercial purposes on which their metres were removed. One consumer found drawing gas through the compressor on which his metre was removed.

Metre of a consumer's counter was found to be broken and meter was disconnected. Likewise, one consumer shifted his service from one place to another, so his meter was disconnected. Besides this, five consumers who were found supplying gas to other houses by installing rubber pipes had their rubbers removed to avert any untoward incidents.

The special recovery team of the task force also recovered Rs.20,000. Five active and five disconnected commercial customers were also checked and their meters and businesses were found to be in accordance with the law.