SNGPL Disconnects Five More Metres Over Violation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued checking domestic as well as commercial consumers and disconnected five more meters over violation.
Two consumers were found using domestic meters for commercial purposes on which their metres were removed. One consumer found drawing gas through the compressor on which his metre was removed.
Metre of a consumer's counter was found to be broken and meter was disconnected. Likewise, one consumer shifted his service from one place to another, so his meter was disconnected. Besides this, five consumers who were found supplying gas to other houses by installing rubber pipes had their rubbers removed to avert any untoward incidents.
The special recovery team of the task force also recovered Rs.20,000. Five active and five disconnected commercial customers were also checked and their meters and businesses were found to be in accordance with the law.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N MPA submits child marriage restrain bill to KP Assembly Secretariat6 minutes ago
-
Speedy quality of development projects to be ensured6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation between NPC, Parliament6 minutes ago
-
GCWUF Board of Advanced Studies & Research meeting held6 minutes ago
-
Minor kid drowns into pond while hunting fish16 minutes ago
-
ADC Attock urges public to follow dengue prevention guidelines16 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha reviewed16 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle drugs foiled; three held16 minutes ago
-
Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh conservation project launched16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of development schemes16 minutes ago
-
Majority Indians rejected Narendra Modi, BJP in elections: Sherpao17 minutes ago
-
Security guard shoots teen in North Karachi17 minutes ago