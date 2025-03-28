SNGPL Disconnects Four Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation under the directions of the General Manager.
The task force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city. Two meters were disconnected over use for commercial purposes. One meter which was installed upside down was removed. A consumer was getting gas directly on which his meter was removed.
