SNGPL disconnects four more connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected four more connections over different charges here on Friday.

The Sui Gas Task Force continued its daily operations, disconnecting four more meters and removing five extensions.

Four consumers had illegally transferred their meters from the service to their homes, causing leakage losses to the department. After thorough inspection, the task force disconnected all four connections. Additionally, a meter of a non-billing consumer was also disconnected and sent to the laboratory for further departmental action. Five consumers who were illegally supplying gas to more than one house had their extensions removed.

During the inspection of commercial consumers, one commercial consumer who had not paid the ad-hoc bill was made to pay a bill of Rs 210,000.

Furthermore, five active commercial consumers were also inspected. In addition, the task force teams inspected the entire colony of Fatima Town for the use of compressors following a Situation Room Complaint. No compressors were found, and the gas pressure was adequate.The task force in-charge requested consumers to report low gas pressure complaints to 1199 and avoid using compressors, as their use can be life-threatening.