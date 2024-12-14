Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Four More Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation under the directions of the General Manager.

The task force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

Three domestic meters which were take off by consumers were recovered. Likewise, one meter which was installed without a rise pipe was also seized. Likewise, door to door checking of 75 meters was also made.

The actions were part of the company's commitment to continue strict measures against gas theft and illegal activities to provide uninterrupted and quality services to consumers.

