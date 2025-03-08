SNGPL Disconnects Four More Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, three meters were disconnected over using compressors, one meter was disconnected for its illegal use as a commercial meter.
Door-to-door checking of 57 consumers was carried out by the team.
