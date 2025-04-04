SNGPL disconnects four more meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

One meter was disconnected over gas use for commercial purposes. Three meters, removed by consumers, were recovered. Door-to-door checking of 60 gas connections was also carried out.