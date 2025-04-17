SNGPL disconnects four more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) intensified its operation and

disconnected four more meters in various areas of the city.

Two metres were disconnected over the use for commercial purposes. One meter which

was taken off by the consumer was recovered. One meter shifted illegally was

also disconnected besides checking 60 other connections.