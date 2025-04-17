SNGPL Disconnects Four More Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) intensified its operation and
disconnected four more meters in various areas of the city.
Two metres were disconnected over the use for commercial purposes. One meter which
was taken off by the consumer was recovered. One meter shifted illegally was
also disconnected besides checking 60 other connections.
