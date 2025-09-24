SNGPL disconnects four more meters, checks 65 metres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters were disconnected over use for commercial purposes. Two meters were removed over using compressor for getting gas illegally.

The door-to-door of 65 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.