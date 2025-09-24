SNGPL Disconnects Four More Meters, Checks 65 Metres
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, two meters were disconnected over use for commercial purposes. Two meters were removed over using compressor for getting gas illegally.
The door-to-door of 65 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
Recent Stories
MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental eff ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..
UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution
China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour
United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
269 rickshaw drivers obtained license3 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters, checks 65 metres3 minutes ago
-
Digital Immersive Gallery enriches Islamabad Museum with Gandhara heritage experience3 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccine campaign gains momentum in Sargodha:AC3 minutes ago
-
GCWUS invites debaters in four categories3 minutes ago
-
One killed,one injured in a firing incident23 minutes ago
-
WMC urges UNHRC to act on systematic human rights violations by India in IoK33 minutes ago
-
Damage assessment survey begins33 minutes ago
-
Solarization project for veterinary hospitals completed in district33 minutes ago
-
KIIR urges UNCHR to hold India accountable, demand release of political prisoners, and safeguard Kas ..43 minutes ago
-
AAC visits Fruit and Vegetable market to monitor auction process43 minutes ago
-
OGDCL reports five new discoveries43 minutes ago