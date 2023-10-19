SNGPL disconnects gas meters involved in gas theft

(@FahadShabbir)

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the federal capital has disconnected gas meters from six residences involved in gas theft and unauthorized commercial usage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the Federal capital has disconnected gas meters from six residences involved in gas theft and unauthorized commercial usage.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, individuals engaged in these illicit activities were apprehended red-handed with direct connections to residential and commercial gas meters.

A coordinated operation took place simultaneously in the areas of Bara Kahu, Pandorian, Sohan, and Sector I-10, Islamabad. Charges have been filed against the individuals involved, and legal proceedings have been initiated to bring them to justice. In Hasan Abdul, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the local police station against the person involved in tampering with commercial gas meters.

Gas theft and meter tampering not only pose safety risks but also result in financial losses for gas providers and consumers.