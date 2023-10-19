Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Gas Meters Involved In Gas Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:08 PM

SNGPL disconnects gas meters involved in gas theft

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the federal capital has disconnected gas meters from six residences involved in gas theft and unauthorized commercial usage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the Federal capital has disconnected gas meters from six residences involved in gas theft and unauthorized commercial usage.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, individuals engaged in these illicit activities were apprehended red-handed with direct connections to residential and commercial gas meters.

A coordinated operation took place simultaneously in the areas of Bara Kahu, Pandorian, Sohan, and Sector I-10, Islamabad. Charges have been filed against the individuals involved, and legal proceedings have been initiated to bring them to justice. In Hasan Abdul, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the local police station against the person involved in tampering with commercial gas meters.

Gas theft and meter tampering not only pose safety risks but also result in financial losses for gas providers and consumers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Gas FIR From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

5 minutes ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

5 minutes ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

5 minutes ago
 Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

5 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

10 minutes ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

10 minutes ago
Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

10 minutes ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

16 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

16 minutes ago
 IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan