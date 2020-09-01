SNGPL disconnects gas supply of various areas to prevent gas loss due to rain

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday disconnected gas supply of various areas in order to prevent further loss of gas due to heavy rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday disconnected gas supply of various areas in order to prevent further loss of gas due to heavy rain.

According to SNGPL press release issued here, gas supply to Talagang city and villages including Naka Kahoot, Dharabi, Bekhari, Balkasar, Mureed village, Chakora village has been cut off.

Torrential flooding damaged 8-inch diameter supply pipeline, supplying gas to multiple villages between Chakwal and Talagang, at Gambhir Nullah near Village Nakka Kahout.