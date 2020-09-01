UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Disconnects Gas Supply Of Various Areas To Prevent Gas Loss Due To Rain

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:42 PM

SNGPL disconnects gas supply of various areas to prevent gas loss due to rain

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday disconnected gas supply of various areas in order to prevent further loss of gas due to heavy rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday disconnected gas supply of various areas in order to prevent further loss of gas due to heavy rain.

According to SNGPL press release issued here, gas supply to Talagang city and villages including Naka Kahoot, Dharabi, Bekhari, Balkasar, Mureed village, Chakora village has been cut off.

Torrential flooding damaged 8-inch diameter supply pipeline, supplying gas to multiple villages between Chakwal and Talagang, at Gambhir Nullah near Village Nakka Kahout.

Related Topics

Chakwal Talagang Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

16 minutes ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

7 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges China to Control Fro ..

7 minutes ago

Rupee gains 61 paisas against dollar

7 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Fais ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.