SNGPL Disconnects More 53 Connections

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) In a relentless pursuit against gas pilferage, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)

disconnected more 53 illicit connections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad

besides imposing fines totaling Rs 5.66 million.

According to a spokesman of the company, the regional team disconnected six connections

due to illegal gas use and an additional five for compressor usage, processing 52 under-billing

cases. A substantial fine of Rs 2.49 million was levied against gas theft and under-billing offenses,

and cases were lodged against offenders.

In Bahawalpur, two connections were disconnected with 58 under-billing cases processed

while in Multan, one connection was also connected.

Fourteen connections were disconnected for direct and illegal gas use in Peshawar

and Karak, with Rs 0.32 million fines imposed on pilferers.

In Mardan, fifteen connections were disconnected, one in Rawalpindi while six meters

were disconnected in Faisalabad.

