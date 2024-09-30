SNGPL Disconnects Nine Meters
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, continued its daily operations to tackle illegal gas usage and disconnected nine metres including one being used commercially, and removed six gas extensions.
In Jalalpur, a consumer was caught red-handed using a residential gas meter for commercial purposes. The meter was immediately disconnected. Additionally, two consumers were caught using compressors to illegally extract gas, and their meters were also disconnected.
A third consumer, who had been using gas without proper billing, had his meter seized to prevent further unauthorized usage. Furthermore, five consumers had relocated their meters away from the service area, resulting in significant gas leakage and losses for the department. Their meters were promptly disconnected.
In another violation of OGRA policy, six consumers were found supplying gas to multiple homes, leading to the removal of their gas extensions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New wheat varieties imperative to increase productivity amid climate change: Dr Sajid49 seconds ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani for revival of cotton to strengthen economy53 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews traffic situation, encroachments, air quality1 minute ago
-
Soil, water testing lab opens in Attock1 minute ago
-
PPSC conducts exams for over 45,000 candidates for 1,537 posts11 minutes ago
-
Three-member bike thief gang arrested11 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman felicitates MCCI newly-elected president21 minutes ago
-
To promote health and cleanliness WASH programe is important for district Battagram: Asif Ali21 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit21 minutes ago
-
PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses women empowerment, police recruitment in KP21 minutes ago
-
Rabi Kisan Mela to begin at UAF on Oct 121 minutes ago