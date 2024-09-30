SNGPL disconnects nine meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, continued its daily operations to tackle illegal gas usage and disconnected nine metres including one being used commercially, and removed six gas extensions.

In Jalalpur, a consumer was caught red-handed using a residential gas meter for commercial purposes. The meter was immediately disconnected. Additionally, two consumers were caught using compressors to illegally extract gas, and their meters were also disconnected.

A third consumer, who had been using gas without proper billing, had his meter seized to prevent further unauthorized usage. Furthermore, five consumers had relocated their meters away from the service area, resulting in significant gas leakage and losses for the department. Their meters were promptly disconnected.

In another violation of OGRA policy, six consumers were found supplying gas to multiple homes, leading to the removal of their gas extensions.