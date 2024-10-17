SNGPL Disconnects Nine Meters, Removes Five Illegal Extensions
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force has disconnected nine meters and removed five unauthorised gas extensions, as part of its daily crackdown.
Following multiple complaints of low gas pressure, six meters were disconnected due to illegal compressor use. One consumer had relocated their meter away from the main service line, causing significant gas leakage and losses to the department.
Consequently, the task force disconnected this meter to prevent further loss.
Additionally, a consumer was found reversing his meter to facilitate gas theft, which led to the disconnection of the meter.
Another consumer had tampered with the meter; the task force has seized this meter and recommended further departmental action.
Furthermore, in violation of OGRA policy, five consumers were found supplying gas to more than one household. The task force promptly removed these unauthorized extensions to ensure compliance with regulations.
