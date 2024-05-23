Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Seven More Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SNGPL disconnects seven more connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected seven more connections on various charges.

The departmental task force was raiding on a daily basis and disconnected three metres of consumers over taking gas illegally through compressors. A domestic metre was removed over use for commercial purposes and two metres over non billing.

A consumer found using domestic metre at a hotel on which the meter was removed. The illegal extensions were removed from five consumers connections. Operation Incharge Jameel Rasheed said that safe gas cylinders were available for the convenience of consumers which will be delivered at doorstep on call. He urged the citizens not to use substandard and defective cylinders which might endanger life and property.

