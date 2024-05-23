SNGPL Disconnects Seven More Connections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected seven more connections on various charges.
The departmental task force was raiding on a daily basis and disconnected three metres of consumers over taking gas illegally through compressors. A domestic metre was removed over use for commercial purposes and two metres over non billing.
A consumer found using domestic metre at a hotel on which the meter was removed. The illegal extensions were removed from five consumers connections. Operation Incharge Jameel Rasheed said that safe gas cylinders were available for the convenience of consumers which will be delivered at doorstep on call. He urged the citizens not to use substandard and defective cylinders which might endanger life and property.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan expects 2000 MW solar net metering by June 20247 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts taxpayer rights awareness session8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army hosts recreational tour for North Waziristan students8 minutes ago
-
CDA chief orders swift completion of IT work for 93 civil courts8 minutes ago
-
Student council office bearers take oath18 minutes ago
-
APHC seeks urgent global action to safeguard Kashmiris' rights27 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia bars visit visa holders from entering Makkah during Hajj season27 minutes ago
-
Naqvi presides meeting, directs NADRA to make national registration policy38 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad takes measures to ensure safety amidst weltering heat38 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized to provides health services to patients in Matiari38 minutes ago
-
26 districts in three provinces severely affected by searing heatwave: Romina47 minutes ago
-
Admin imposes ban on collection of sacrificial animals’ hides without NOC48 minutes ago