SNGPL disconnects seven more connections over violation

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force took action and disconnected seven more connections over violations here Sunday.

According to details, two metres of consumers were disconnected over installing metres out of the service area which caused loss to the department due to leakage.

Additionally, a consumer who was on non-billing status but had a meter installed on-site and he was stealing gas had his meter disconnected.

Four consumers’ meters were disconnected due to suspected tampering and broken counters.

Furthermore, five consumers involved in supplying gas to more than one household had their extensions removed.

Three customers with meters installed far from the service line had their meters relocated back to the service line.