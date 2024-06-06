SNGPL Disconnects Seven More Meters Over Violation
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued operation and disconnected seven more meters of the consumers over violation
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued operation and disconnected seven more meters of the consumers over violation.
One consumer was found stealing gas by installing the meter backwards on which his meter was removed.
Likewise, another consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial purposes. The meter was disconnected and further departmental action was recommended.
Similarly, three users were found with suspiciously tampered meters.
These meters were disconnected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Two users were found using a compressor machine to draw gas and their meters were disconnected.
Five users were found supplying gas to multiple homes using rubber pipes. These pipes were removed as the use of rubber pipes is very dangerous and could lead to untoward incidents.
Task Force Incharge warned gas pilferers that the operation would continue till the end of the power pilferage.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law ..
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems
Meeting stresses ban on polythene bags
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..
Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget
Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai8 minutes ago
-
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a factory fire8 minutes ago
-
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..5 minutes ago
-
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems26 minutes ago
-
Meeting stresses ban on polythene bags5 minutes ago
-
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for flight safety26 minutes ago
-
Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget26 minutes ago
-
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine53 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines53 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places53 minutes ago