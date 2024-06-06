Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Seven More Meters Over Violation

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued operation and disconnected seven more meters of the consumers over violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued operation and disconnected seven more meters of the consumers over violation.

One consumer was found stealing gas by installing the meter backwards on which his meter was removed.

Likewise, another consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial purposes. The meter was disconnected and further departmental action was recommended.

Similarly, three users were found with suspiciously tampered meters.

These meters were disconnected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Two users were found using a compressor machine to draw gas and their meters were disconnected.

Five users were found supplying gas to multiple homes using rubber pipes. These pipes were removed as the use of rubber pipes is very dangerous and could lead to untoward incidents.

Task Force Incharge warned gas pilferers that the operation would continue till the end of the power pilferage.

