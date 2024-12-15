SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation.

The task force disconnected seven more gas meters in various areas of the city over violations.

Three domestic meters which were being used for commercial purposes were immediately disconnected.

Likewise, one meter which was installed upside down was also seized. Two domestic meters which were used to be tampered with were disconnected. One meter which was taken off by the consumer was also recovered.

Likewise, door to door checking of 70 meters was also made.

The actions were part of the company's commitment to continue strict measures against gas theft and illegal activities to provide uninterrupted and quality services to consumers.