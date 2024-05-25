SNGPL Disconnects Six More Connections
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected six more connections of consumers on various charges here on Saturday.
The departmental task force was raiding daily and disconnected two metres over using domestic metres for commercial purposes. Likewise, metres of three consumers were also removed and seized over non-billing.
The metre of a consumer was disconnected over illegal extensions to two more houses. Similarly, illegal extensions were also disconnected from five consumers.
The task force special recovery team also recovered Rs 17297 from a consumer in line with the fine.
Operation Incharge Jameel Rasheed urged the citizens to get safe gas cylinders from SNGPL instead of unregistered cylinders from shopkeepers to avert untoward incidents.
APP/sak
