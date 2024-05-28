SNGPL Disconnects Six More Connections
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected six more connections of consumers on various charges here on Tuesday.
The departmental task force was raiding on a daily basis and disconnected two metres over defects in gas metres.
Likewise, metres of three consumers were also removed and seized over using compressors for taking gas.
The metre of a consumer was disconnected over non billing and Task Force has recommended further departmental action.
Additionally, five consumers were found illegally supplying gas to multiple households, and their extensions were removed.
Task Force Incharge said that the gas pressure in the city has significantly improved.
He urged the citizens to got registered their low gas pressure complaints on 1199 or 0619220085 for quick redressal and avoid using compressors.
