SNGPL Disconnects Six More Meters

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected six more gas meters in various areas of the city

According to the details, five meters were disconnected over using compressor for getting gas illegally. One meter which was taken off by the consumer was recovered. The door-to-door checking of 50 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

