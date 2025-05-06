SNGPL Disconnects Six More Meters
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected six more gas meters in various areas of the city
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected six more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to the details, five meters were disconnected over using compressor for getting gas illegally. One meter which was taken off by the consumer was recovered. The door-to-door checking of 50 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan1 minute ago
-
BTTN organizes seminar on Balochistan’s development and security1 minute ago
-
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack2 minutes ago
-
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects2 minutes ago
-
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology2 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive2 minutes ago
-
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, economic revival2 minutes ago
-
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir Muqam5 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections5 minutes ago
-
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines5 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discuss overseas employmen ..5 minutes ago
-
NHA & Motorway Police mobilized to ensure quality facilities at Motorway service areas7 minutes ago