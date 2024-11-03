Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Six More Meters Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects six more meters over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation.

The task force disconnected six gas meters in various areas of the city. The task force raided and disconnected two domestic meters over use for commercial purposes.

Likewise, four meters were found away from the service area on which were disconnected. A thorough inspection of three meters was made over doubts but found corrected. The task force took important steps for improving gas pressure, and ensure prompt redress of consumer grievances. The actions are part of the company's commitment to continue strict measures against gas theft and illegal activities to provide uninterrupted and quality services to consumers.

