SNGPL Disconnects Six More Meters Over Violations
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation.
The task force disconnected six gas meters in various areas of the city. The task force raided and disconnected two domestic meters over use for commercial purposes.
Likewise, four meters were found away from the service area on which were disconnected. A thorough inspection of three meters was made over doubts but found corrected. The task force took important steps for improving gas pressure, and ensure prompt redress of consumer grievances. The actions are part of the company's commitment to continue strict measures against gas theft and illegal activities to provide uninterrupted and quality services to consumers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner opens modern computer lab3 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to ensure public access to quality medicines3 minutes ago
-
Smog: primary schools closed for week in Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Street crime on the rise in the City of Saints13 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad inaugurates two-day free eye camp22 minutes ago
-
DHO appeals to vaccinate children against polio22 minutes ago
-
Gas Leak triggers blast in Sukkur, 2 severely burnt22 minutes ago
-
Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu23 minutes ago
-
Locals demand boating bridge at River Chenab to boost trade between Shujabad and Khangarh23 minutes ago
-
114 new dengue cases reported in Punjab33 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore Development Plan implementation33 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR53 minutes ago