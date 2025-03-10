Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Three More Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG control task force on Monday intensified its operation,disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details,one meter was disconnected over using compressors for getting gas illegally and two meters were disconnected over using for commercial purposes.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

