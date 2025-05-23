SNGPL Disconnects Three More Meters
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, one meter was disconnected over using for commercial purpose,one meter was installed upside down cut off and one was removed over using compressor for getting gas illegally.The door-to-door inspection of 50 consumers was also carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
