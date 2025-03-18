SNGPL disconnects two more meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected two more gas meters

in various areas of the city.

One metre was disconnected over using compressor for getting gas illegally and the other was

disconnected over using for commercial purposes.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and

ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service to consumers.