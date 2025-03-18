SNGPL Disconnects Two More Meters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected two more gas meters
in various areas of the city.
One metre was disconnected over using compressor for getting gas illegally and the other was
disconnected over using for commercial purposes.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and
ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service to consumers.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Various food points penalised1 minute ago
-
SNGPL disconnects two more meters1 minute ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of police officer in Tank1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on hoarding, profiteering continues12 minutes ago
-
NPC Election 2025-26: Journalist Panel wins three major seats21 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 4 motorcycles recovered22 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested as Islamabad Police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, drugs41 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital introduces revolutionary facility for patients41 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education dept declares March 22 as holiday on account of Youm-e-Ali41 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police strengthens security, traffic plan for Eid shopping41 minutes ago
-
PML-N committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah42 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 300-kg unhealthy meat51 minutes ago