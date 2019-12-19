UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Discontinue Gas Supply To General Industry, CNG Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in wake of increasing gas consumption in the domestic sector due to the current cold wave, Thursday decided to temporarily discontinue gas supply to general industries and the CNG sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in wake of increasing gas consumption in the domestic sector due to the current cold wave, Thursday decided to temporarily discontinue gas supply to general industries and the CNG sector.

According to the SNGPL Spokesperson, the gas supply to zero rated industries would not be affected by the decision.

It was clarified that the decision had been taken on temporary basis owing to the current situation and supply to general industries and the CNG sector would be restored as soon as the situation improved.

