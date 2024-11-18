SNGPL dismisses reports of low gas pressure in Rawalpindi region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has refuted reports of gas shortages or low pressure in Rawalpindi, assuring consumers of uninterrupted supply, especially during peak meal times.

An official spokesperson for the SNGPL’s Rawalpindi regional office termed the claims of widespread gas supply issues as baseless, said that consumers are receiving adequate gas pressure.

The statement followed media reports alleging collective complaints of no gas or low pressure in certain areas of the city.

Acting on instructions from General Manager Umar Hayat, senior teams from the Distribution and Metering sections conducted inspections in tail-end areas of the gas network.

The technical teams inspected gas pressures by opening service valves of number of consumers and found that even tail end consumers are enjoying un interrupted sufficient supply of gas specially during meal hours.

“We are committed to provide 24/7 round the clock emergency services to our valued consumers to ensure rectification of their individual complaints in shortest span of time”, the spokesman added