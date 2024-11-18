Open Menu

SNGPL Dismisses Reports Of Low Gas Pressure In Rawalpindi Region

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SNGPL dismisses reports of low gas pressure in Rawalpindi region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has refuted reports of gas shortages or low pressure in Rawalpindi, assuring consumers of uninterrupted supply, especially during peak meal times.

An official spokesperson for the SNGPL’s Rawalpindi regional office termed the claims of widespread gas supply issues as baseless, said that consumers are receiving adequate gas pressure.

The statement followed media reports alleging collective complaints of no gas or low pressure in certain areas of the city.

Acting on instructions from General Manager Umar Hayat, senior teams from the Distribution and Metering sections conducted inspections in tail-end areas of the gas network.

The technical teams inspected gas pressures by opening service valves of number of consumers and found that even tail end consumers are enjoying un interrupted sufficient supply of gas specially during meal hours.

“We are committed to provide 24/7 round the clock emergency services to our valued consumers to ensure rectification of their individual complaints in shortest span of time”, the spokesman added

Related Topics

United Nations Rawalpindi Gas Media From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

2 hours ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

4 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

4 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

4 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

4 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

5 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

6 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

6 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan