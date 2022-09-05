UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Dispatches Relief Goods To Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 09:38 PM

SNGPL dispatches relief goods to flood-hit areas

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday dispatched relief goods for flood-affected people of Dera Bugti area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday dispatched relief goods for flood-affected people of Dera Bugti area of Balochistan.

A truck carrying relief goods for Dera Bugti flood affectees left from SNGPL Multan including 20 tents, 120 packs of medicines, 100 food packs and 100 cans of water.

The SNGPL had also establishing tent cities for flood affectees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), under the ongoing relief activities for the flood-hit people.

Earlier, SNGPL Managing Director Ali J Hamdani had issued directives to take measures for assistance to the flood affectees.

The company had also established two tent villages in Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan to provide shelter to the flood-hit families. As many as 100 tents were distributed in the flood affected area of Rajanpur.

The SNGPL had also been distributing meals at various relief camps in KPK.

Related Topics

Multan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Company Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Dera Bugti From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Vice Defense Ministers of South Korea, Japan to Ho ..

Vice Defense Ministers of South Korea, Japan to Hold First Talks Since 2016

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal till ..

Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal till Sept 28

2 minutes ago
 New army chief appointment should not be in public ..

New army chief appointment should not be in public discourse: Tahir Mehmood Ashr ..

4 minutes ago
 Myanmar Prime Minister to Visit Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, ..

Myanmar Prime Minister to Visit Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Vostochny Cosmodrome This Wee ..

4 minutes ago
 279 people died in KP due to floods; Rs 105bln los ..

279 people died in KP due to floods; Rs 105bln losses reported: PA told

4 minutes ago
 Entire army, from Jawans to generals, patriotic; s ..

Entire army, from Jawans to generals, patriotic; should be no question about pat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.