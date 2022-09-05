SNGPL dispatches relief goods to flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday dispatched relief goods for flood-affected people of Dera Bugti area of Balochistan

A truck carrying relief goods for Dera Bugti flood affectees left from SNGPL Multan including 20 tents, 120 packs of medicines, 100 food packs and 100 cans of water.

The SNGPL had also establishing tent cities for flood affectees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), under the ongoing relief activities for the flood-hit people.

Earlier, SNGPL Managing Director Ali J Hamdani had issued directives to take measures for assistance to the flood affectees.

The company had also established two tent villages in Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan to provide shelter to the flood-hit families. As many as 100 tents were distributed in the flood affected area of Rajanpur.

The SNGPL had also been distributing meals at various relief camps in KPK.