SNGPL Disrupts 149 More Connections

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) In a relentless pursuit against gas theft, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)

disconnected another 149 connection besides imposing Rs 2.09 million fine over illegal usage

during its ongoing crackdown in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, regional teams of Lahore disconnected 16 connections

for illegal gas use and 21 connections for compressor usage, imposing fines Rs 0.11 million.

In Rawalpindi, teams took action against eight connections, while Multan team disabled

10 meters.

Similarly, 10 connections were disconnected in Multan, 61 in Peshawar and Karak, three

in Sahiwal, and 30 meters were disconnected in Sheikhupura during raids.

