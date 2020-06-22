The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) employees have donated Rs 19 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) employees have donated Rs 19 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, SNGPL Board of Directors Chairperson Roohi Raees Khan and Managing Director Amer Tufail presented the cheque to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister's House, here on Monday.

The company has so far donated Rs 38 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19, he said and added that a cheque of Rs 19 million was presented to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in the month of April by Chairperson BoD Roohi Raees Khan and senior management of the company.

The board of directors said that the company stands with the nation in these challenging times and would make every possible effort to help the government of Pakistan in getting rid of the pandemic.