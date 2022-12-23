UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Employee Injured In Gas Leakage Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 04:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) worker was burnt and injured when a fire broke out in a pipeline where he was doing repair work here near Shorkot Hospital.

According to the ongoing report of Media Coordinator of Rescue 1122 Aizaz Mahmood, the repair work was underway on a pipeline here near Shorkot Hospital when suddenly an explosion occurred which caused a heavy fire wave and as a result, 42-year-old SNGPL Worker Aurangzeb got seriously injured.

After receiving the information, the team of Rescue 1122 Station-33 reached the site and provided first aid to the injured worker and later shifted him to Civil Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

