SNGPL ensures better gas supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is ensuring full gas supply especially during Sehar and Iftar times across the region under the special directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Managing Director Aamir Tufail.

General Manager SNGPL Multan division, Ahmed Jawad Khakwani, along with his team personally visited various areas to assess and enhance gas pressure.

The tireless efforts and well-planned strategies have led to a significant improvement in gas availability, ensuring that residents face minimal inconvenience during Ramadan.

By actively engaging with the public and swiftly addressing their concerns, the team has reinforced a culture of efficient service and commitment to public welfare. Their on-ground presence and swift decision-making reflect the government’s unwavering dedication to providing essential utilities to citizens.